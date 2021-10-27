Maple Leafs snap losing streak in 3-2 OT win over Blackhawks

By TIM CRONIN

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — William Nylander scored in overtime to lift the Toronto Maple Leafs over the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Wednesday. The Leafs snapped a four-game losing streak with the victory, and extended the Blackhawks’ record to 0-6-1 since the start of the season. John Tavares and David Kampf also scored for Toronto, and Jack Campbell stopped 25 shots. Chicago got 36 saves from Kevin Lankinen, and goals from Kirby Dach and Alex DeBrincat.