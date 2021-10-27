Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 11:00 pm

Louisville-NC State division game tops ACC’s Week 9 schedule

KEYT

By AARON BEARD
AP Sports Writer

Lousiville’s trip to North Carolina State headlines the Week 9 schedule for the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Wolfpack fell out of the AP Top 25 after a loss at Miami. But Dave Doeren’s team still controls its own destiny in the Atlantic Division. The Cardinals have two league losses and are trying to stay in a race led by No. 13 Wake Forest. The schedule includes Florida State visiting Clemson after last year’s meeting was called off due to COVID-19 concerns. In addition, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett and North Carolina receiver Josh Downs are top players to watch this weekend.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content