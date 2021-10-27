Jones not worried about offensive mates for Giants

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Daniel Jones isn’t worrying whether running back Saquon Barkley or wide receivers Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney or Sterling Shepard are going to the lineup for the New York Giants’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Jones has spent most of the season playing quarterback without at least one or two of his top skill players. Last week, Jones was missing four of them in a 25-3 win over the Carolina Panthers. Whether Barkley, Golladay, Shepard and Toney return this week is uncertain. The Giants (2-5) travel to Kansas City for a Monday night game against the Chiefs (3-4).