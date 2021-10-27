Garoppolo returns to Chicago 4 years after 1st 49ers start

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — When San Francisco traveled to Chicago four years ago, it was a memorable homecoming for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. He made his starting debut for the 49ers that day. Now the Niners are heading to the Windy City near where Garoppolo grew up. But this time, he’s no longer considered San Francisco’s quarterback of the future. The Niners drafted rookie Trey Lance and some have been clamoring for him to take over as the starter. Garoppolo still has the job for now. But San Francisco has lost four straight and Lance could see some playing time on Sunday.