Dolphins’ Flores says it again: ‘Tua is our quarterback’

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins have a new quarterback, one who hasn’t played a snap in the NFL this season and set a slew of records in college. It’s not who many expected. The only new quarterback development that Dolphins coach Brian Flores had to offer on Wednesday was this: Miami has signed former Central Connecticut State quarterback Jake Dolegata to its practice squad. Otherwise, the status quo remains the status quo. Even with trade rumors intensifying, Tua Tagovailoa is Miami’s starter for Sunday’s game at Buffalo.