NEW YORK (AP) — Valentín Castellanos scored on a penalty kick in the 51st minute and New York City FC beat the Chicago Fire 1-0. New York City (13-11-8), which has won back-to-back games, moved past Orlando City into fourth in the Eastern Conference standings with 47 points. The Fire (9-17-7) have never won at Yankee Stadium. NYCFC have won the past six meetings as the home team, including last year’s win at Red Bull Arena.