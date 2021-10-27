Bills flush memories of Titans loss, look ahead to Dolphins

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Sports Writer

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills used their bye week to flush memories of a heartbreaking loss to the Tennessee Titans. They are now focused on hosting the Miami Dolphins this weekend. The Bills’ confidence hasn’t wavered, with players drawing on the memories of last season. Buffalo entered its bye week following a similar heartbreaker at Arizona, and responded by winning eight in a row before losing to Kansas City in the AFC championship game.