Morton’s World Series start cut short by ankle injury

HOUSTON (AP) — Atlanta Braves pitcher Charlie Morton left his start in the World Series opener in the third inning with an injured right ankle. With the Braves leading 5-0, Morton came up hobbling on the mound after striking out Jose Altuve on a 2-2 curveball to begin the bottom of the third. The right-hander grabbed at his ankle and was replaced by lefty reliever A.J. Minter, who was given as much time as he needed to warm up. Morton was hit near the ankle by Yuli Gurriel’s grounder leading off the second inning but remained in the game.