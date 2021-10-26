Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 11:38 am

Clemson RB Pace in COVID-19 protocol, out for Florida State

KEYT

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson’s leading rushing Kobe Pace will miss the game with Florida State this week as he’s in COVID-19 protocol. Tigers coach Dabo Swinney announced Pace’s status Tuesday. Pace is a 5-foot-10, 210-pound sophomore has started five games and rushed for 327 yards and three touchdowns. Pace’s absence is the latest hit to a backfield that’s was without highly regarded freshman Will Shipley. He missed two games due to injury before returning last week. Two other experienced tailbacks Lyn-J Dixon and Michel Dukes have both entered the transfer portal since the season began and have left the team. 

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content