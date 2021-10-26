All-purpose running backs shine across Big 12, nationally

By ERIC OLSON

AP College Football Writer

It’s the year of the all-purpose running back in the Big 12. The conference has players occupying seven of the top 26 spots on the NCAA’s all-purpose yards chart. That’s three more than the next closest conference. Only one Big 12 player ranked in the top 40 each of the previous two years. Leading the way this year are Texas’ Bijan Robinson and Iowa State’s Breece Hall. Kansas State’s Deuce Vaughn ranks fourth nationally among active players in career all-purpose yards at 125 a game.