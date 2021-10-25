Texas Tech fires Matt Wells after demoralizing loss

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech has fired coach Matt Wells. The move comes two days after the Red Raiders couldn’t hold a two-touchdown halftime lead in a loss at home to Kansas State. Wells had a shot at his first winning record in three seasons with the Red Raiders. An inability to win Big 12 games plagued him just as it did his predecessor. Kliff Kingsbury also was fired. Texas Tech didn’t win consecutive Big 12 games and was in 7-16 in league play under Wells.