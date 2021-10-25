Hall of Famer Payton looks to make mark as college coach

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Hall of Fame point guard Gary Payton is the new men’s basketball coach at Lincoln University, which has launched collegiate athletics for the first time in its 101-year history. The former Seattle SuperSonics star is determined to make a lasting mark on the young players at the small school in his hometown of Oakland, California. The roster includes guard Jairren Lillard, the younger brother of Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard. There’s another guard named Isaiah Attles, the grandson of Golden State Warriors Hall of Famer Al Attles.