Clemson QB: Uiagalelei vs Phommachanh compete to start

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney is evaluating all positions including quarterback as the Tigers once-potent offense continues to struggle. Clemson has averaged 15 points a game against its six Power Five opponents. It’s season average of 20 points a game is on track for the team’s lowest total in 23 years. Starting quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei was expected to seamlessly follow Clemson’s decade-long legacy of talented passers that began with Tajh Boyd in 2011 and continued through national champions Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence. But heading into Saturday’s matchup against Florida State Uiagalelei ranks 99th nationally in completion percentage and 128th in TD passes.