Blackhawks searching for answers after rough start to season

By JAY COHEN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks are looking to dig themselves out after an embarrassing 0-5-1 start for a team with playoff aspirations. A summer of optimism has given way to an October that included chants of “Fire Colliton!” during Sunday night’s 6-3 loss to Detroit, referring to coach Jeremy Colliton. The Blackhawks managed just five 5-on-5 goals while being outscored 27-12 in their first six games.