Andersen stops former team, streaking Hurricanes beat Leafs

By BOB SUTTON

Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Frederik Andersen made 24 saves against his former team and the unbeaten Carolina Hurricanes matched the best five-game start in franchise history by defeating the struggling Toronto Maple Leafs 4-1. Sebastian Aho, Steven Lorentz and Nino Niederreiter scored second-period goals for the Hurricanes. Andrei Svechnikov added an empty-netter and Jaccob Slavin had two assists. Carolina also was 5-0-0 in 2019-20. Auston Matthews opened the scoring for the Maple Leafs with his first goal of the season. His wraparound came just 3:25 into the game.