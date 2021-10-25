After going from last place to ALCS, Red Sox optimistic

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox say their rebuilding plans are ahead of schedule. Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom says that going from last place in 2020 to within six wins of a championship shows the organization is back on the right track. Just as importantly, he didn’t sell out the team’s future to get there. Bloom says his goal for the year was to feel as though the future was secure. He thinks that’s the case after adding players like Kiké Hernández and Kyle Schwarber to a core that includes Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers and J.D. Martinez.