Napoli’s perfect start ended by Roma ahead of Inter-Juventus

MILAN (AP) — Napoli’s perfect start to the season has come to an end with a 0-0 draw at Roma in Serie A. Napoli moved back top but is above AC Milan on goal difference alone after the Rossoneri beat Bologna 4-2 on Saturday. Defending champion Inter is third and can close the gap to five points if it beats in-form Juventus in the eagerly anticipated Derby d’Italia later Sunday. Roma remained fourth. Giovanni Simeone scored all four goals against his father’s former team as Hellas Verona routed Lazio 4-1.