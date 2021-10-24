Kosovo boxers stopped at Serbia border before championships

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s boxing federation says Serbia has stopped its team entering the country to take part in the world championships. Kosovo had planned to send three competitors to the amateur world titles which started on Sunday and will run through Nov. 6. The boxers tried to cross the border with Serbia on Saturday but were asked not to wear their sports uniforms with their country’s logo. The Kosovo federation’s secretary general Latif Demolli said a repeat attempt on Sunday also failed despite efforts from the International Boxing Association. Serbia does not recognize Kosovo’s independence.