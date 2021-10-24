Jones tosses 2 TDs, Patriots roll 54-13 as Jets lose Wilson

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Mac Jones threw two touchdown passes, Damien Harris and J.J. Taylor ran for two TDs each and the New England Patriots won for the first time at home this season, rolling past the New York Jets 54-13. The Patriots earned their 12th straight victory over the Jets, who played most of the game without rookie quarterback Zach Wilson after he left in the second quarter with a knee injury. Jones finished 24 of 36 for 307 yards and Harris rushed 14 times for 106 yards to lead a Patriots offense that gained a season-high 551 yards. Safety Kyle Dugger and J.C. Jackson added interceptions.