Ivey, Notre Dame relish role as women’s basketball underdog

By JOHN FINERAN

Associated Press

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame’s women’s basketball team is looking to bounce back from two underwhelming seasons. They went 13-18 in Muffet McGraw’s final season and 10-10 last year in coach Nielle Ivey’s debut. The 44-year-old Ivey would like nothing better than to put the Fighting Irish back into the NCAA Tournament. She says she likes the makeup of her team this season. The Irish open at home against Ohio on Nov. 9.