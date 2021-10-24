Cologne holds Leverkusen to 2-2 draw in Bundesliga

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — Anthony Modeste has scored twice to salvage a 2-2 draw for Cologne against Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga. That further dented the title hopes of a Leverkusen team already reeling from a heavy defeat to champion Bayern Munich. Two goals in as many minutes from Patrik Schick and Karim Bellarabi gave Leverkusen the lead before Modeste’s goals for Leverkusen. Ten-man Stuttgart scored a last-minute equalizer to rescue a 1-1 draw with Union Berlin. The pressure on Eintracht Frankfurt coach Oliver Glasner increased with a 2-0 loss at promoted Bochum.