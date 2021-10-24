3 companies split $1.55 million in NFL Helmet Challenge

By BARRY WILNER

AP Pro Football Writer

For what appears to be a huge leap forward in innovation for helmet safety, the NFL has awarded a total of $1.55 million split among three companies in its Helmet Challenge. The challenge, launched in 2019, aimed to dramatically accelerate the timeline for the development of a football helmet better than anything currently being worn by NFL players. By tapping into the expertise, creativity and vision of a wide range of individuals and companies, the NFL expects these innovations to mark a transformational improvement about four times greater than typically seen year-over-year in helmet design.