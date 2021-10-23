Steve Flesch takes lead in Dominion Energy Charity Classic

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Steve Flesch birdied the par-4 18th hole for a 5-under 67 and a two-stroke lead over Bernhard Langer and Steven Alker on Saturday in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, the first of three PGA Tour Champions playoff events. Flesch reached 13-under 131 with his second straight bogey-free round on The Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course. He has played the back nine in 9 under. Langer, the 64-year-old German star who leads the Charles Schwab Cup points standings, also had a 67. He won the Richmond event in 2017. Alker, the first-round leader after a 63, dropped back with a 70. Defending champion Phil Mickelson closed with quadruple-bogey 9 on the par-5 ninth for a 74. He was 1 over.