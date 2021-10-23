Rogers throws 4 TDs as Mississippi St. tops Vanderbilt 45-6

By MARK MCGEE

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Will Rogers threw a career-best four touchdowns, two to wide receiver Makai Polk, and Mississippi State was never challenged in a 45-6 Southeastern Conference win over Vanderbilt. Rogers threw for first-half touchdowns of 31 and nine yards to Polk, and to wide receiver Rufus Harvey for six yards. He added one more in the third quarter with a nine-yard completion to wide receiver Malik Heath. Vanderbilt settled for a pair of field goals with Joseph Bulovas hitting from 27 and 41 yards.