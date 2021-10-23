Oregon’s Dye sets FBS mark with a TD on 4 straight carries

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Oregon running back Travis Dye became the first player in Football Bowl Subdivision history to score a touchdown on four consecutive carries during the 10th-ranked Ducks game against UCLA Saturday. Before Dye’s record day, six players shared the mark with TD’s on three consecutive carries, including Howard Griffith and Tiki Barber. Cal’s Joe Ayoob was the last to accomplish it on Sept. 23, 2005, against New Mexico State.