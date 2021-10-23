North Alabama cruises past Charleston Southern 45-22

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Rett Files threw all three of his touchdown passes to Takairee Kenebrew and ran for another score as North Alabama rolled to a 45-22 victory over Charleston Southern. Files and Kenebrew connected on a 76-yard score that gave North Alabama (2-6, 1-2 Big South Conference) a 24-7 lead. Files added a 1-yard TD run with 10:29 remaining following a Charleston Southern (2-4, 1-3) turnover. Jack Chambers was 20-of-48 passing with one touchdown and two interceptions and added 110 yards rushing with a score for the Buccaneers, who scored all 22 points in the fourth quarter.