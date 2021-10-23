No. 24 UTSA beat Louisiana Tech 45-16 for 8th straight win

By ROY LANG III

Associated Press

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Frank Harris threw two touchdown passes to Zakhari Franklin and No. 24 UTSA celebrated its first national ranking with a 45-16 victory over Louisiana Tech on Saturday night. Harris was 12 of 20 for 193 yards, with scoring passes of 75 and 10 yards to Franklin, to help the Roadrunners (8-0, 4-0 Conference USA) extend their school-record winning streak to eight games. Franklin had five catches for 118 yards, and Sincere McCormick ran for 113 yards and three touchdowns. Dadrian Taylor returned an interception 51 yards or a score. UTSA won for the first time in Ruston in six attempts dating to 2012. Louisiana Tech (2-5, 1-2) hosted a Top 25 opponent for the first time since 2010.