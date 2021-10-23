New Mexico defense stymies Wyoming in 14-3 win

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Isaiah Chavez completed 10 of 11 passes for 112 yards and a touchdown and New Mexico defeated Wyoming 14-3. Chavez cashed in on an early Wyoming turnover, marching the Lobos 77 yards, covering the last 43 with a scoring hookup to Trace Bruckler. After throwing an interception on their first possession, the Cowboys got on the board with a 27-yard John Hoyland field goal at 4:30 of the second quarter. That drive was good for 62 of their total of 255 yards. New Mexico quickly got that back with a 75-yard drive, capped by a 2-yard run by Aaron Dumas just 29 seconds before halftime.