Montana State holds Idaho State to 3 FGs, wins 27-9

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Isaiah Ifanse scored the go-ahead touchdown, Matthew McKay threw a pair of fourth-quarter TD passes and Montana State allowed just three field goals, defeating Idaho State 27-9. McKay broke open a 13-6 game with two big touchdown plays in the fourth quarter — a 27-yarder to Lance McCutcheon and a 65-yarder to Willie Patterson, who caught it in stride for the score. Tyevin Ford rushed 26 times for 115 yards for Idaho State, Hunter Hayes threw for 111 yards and David Allish scored all the Bengals points with field goals of 47, 24 and 39 yards.