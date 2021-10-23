Skip to Content
Published 6:36 pm

Miller spearheads N.D. State rally past Missouri St., 27-20

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Sophomore quarterback Cam Miller came off the bench to lead two late touchdown drives and FCS No. 3-ranked North Dakota State came from behind to beat 17th-ranked Missouri State 27-20. Miller connected with Christian Watson on a 24-yard touchdown for the game-winning score with 4:57 remaining. His 29-yard scoring pass to Phoenix Sproles tied it at 20-all with 13:40 left. Miller completed 7-of-9 passing attempts for 122 yards. Jason Shelley threw for 242 yards and Tobias Little ran for two scores for the Bears.

