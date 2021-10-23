McCaffrey, no-break defense lead Northern Colorado victory

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Dylan McCaffrey threw for one touchdown and ran for another and Northern Colorado defeated Southern Utah 17-9. McCaffrey, the former Michigan quarterback now playing for his dad, had modest passing numbers — 11 of 23 for 74 yards — but rushed for 100 yards on 14 carries. Tru Wilson added 85 yards rushing and the Bears finished with 251 yards on the ground. The Bears, who had allowed an average of 45 points in their past three games, didn’t allow a touchdown and twice forced field goals when the Thunderbirds reached the red zone.