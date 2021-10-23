Johnson, Weber State upend No. 2 Eastern Washington 35-34

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Kris Johnson ran for three touchdowns and Weber State converted four times on fourth down to shock Eastern Washington, which missed an extra point with 2:51 remaining, 35-34. After the Eagles, ranked second in the FCS coaches poll, converted a turnover into a touchdown with Dennis Merritt’s second touchdown run, a high snap led to Seth Harrison’s extra point missing to the left. Backup quarterback Randall Johnson busted loose for a 14-yard run and Dave Jones got free for another 32 to allow Weber State, which won the last four Big Sky Conference titles, to run out the clock. EWU had won 20 straight at home.