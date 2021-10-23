Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 2:33 pm

Indiana State uses 4 4th-quarter picks in rallying to win

KEYT

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Peterson Kerlegrand and Anthony Thompson rushed for two touchdowns each and Indiana State used four final-quarter interceptions to overcome Youngstown State 28-17. Thompson’s 12-yard run to start the fourth quarter cut a Penguins’ lead to 20-17 and five minutes later, Kerlegrand glanced off a tackler before sprinting 53 yards for the go-ahead touchdown. Kerlegrand rushed for 151 yards on 25 carries. JJ Henderson led an Indiana State defense with two of the Sycamores’ fourth-quarter interceptions. All four picks were thrown by backup quarterback Joe Craycraft. Youngstown starter Demeatric Crenshaw was injured early in the game.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content