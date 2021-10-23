Hartman’s goal late in OT gives Wild 4-3 win over Ducks

By MIKE COOK

Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored with 12.1 seconds left in overtime and the Minnesota Wild extended their season-opening win streak to four games, rallying to beat Anaheim 4-3 on Saturday night. Minnesota has won two straight overtime games and rallied from a deficit in all its wins. Brandon Duhaime, Jared Spurgeon and Jon Merrill scored for Minnesota, which has won its first four games for the first time since 2008-09. The franchise best for season-opening wins is six in 2006-07. Rickard Rakell had two goals and Troy Terry also scored for Anaheim.