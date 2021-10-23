Cornet scores 2 for Burnley in draw at Southampton

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Maxwel Cornet has scored twice for Burnley to salvage a point in a 2-2 draw at Southampton in the Premier League. The Ivory Coast winger scored early at St. Mary’s on a header and equalized with a dipping half-volley in the 57th minute after teenager Tino Livramento and 20-year-old Armando Broja netted for Southampton. Burnley’s fourth draw of the season keeps it in the relegation zone with fellow winless clubs Newcastle and Norwich after nine games. Southampton missed easy finishes in the first half.