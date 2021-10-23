Skip to Content
Birmelin catch in 5th OT lifts Princeton over Harvard 18-16

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Jacob Birmelin made a catch in the corner of the end zone in a fifth overtime and Princeton defeated Harvard 18-16, sending a homecoming crowd of some 10,000 streaming onto the field. Trevor Forbes broke up Harvard’s last-chance pass in front of the goal line, avoiding a sixth overtime and Princeton, ranked 17th in the FCS coaches poll, won a monster of a game filled with defensive gems and wild twists. Jake Smith, who came in when starter Charles Dean was injured early in the game, threw two apparent game-winning passes in the third overtime for Harvard, ranked No. 16, only to have both wiped out.

