CHICAGO (AP) — Robert Beric scored moments before halftime and the Chicago Fire held on to beat Real Salt Lake 1-0. Beric stopped a cross by Miguel Ángel Navarro, turned and blasted a shot inside the post in the 45th minute for Chicago. Gabriel Slonina had five saves for the Fire and the 17-year-old rookie has four shutouts this season. David Ochoa tied his career with eight saves for Real Salt Lake (12-11-6)