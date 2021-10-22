Titans left tackle Lewan out vs. Chiefs, Jones questionable

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan will not play against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday as he recovers from a concussion. The Titans also declared out Friday linebacker Monty Rice and wide receiver and punt returner Chester Rogers. Lewan was carted off the field Monday night in the Titans’ win over Buffalo. Wide receiver Julio Jones is questionable with a hamstring along with outside linebacker Bud Dupree who did not practice Friday with a knee that had him limited Thursday. Wide receiver A.J. Brown will play after practicing fully Friday. He has been dealing with the effects of food poisoning all week.