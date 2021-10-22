Skip to Content
Suns respond to potential investigation, deny racism, sexism

By DAVID BRANDT
AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns have released a statement regarding a potential media investigation into the workplace culture of the franchise, denying that the organization or owner Robert Sarver have a history of racism or sexism. The statement says the organization is aware that ESPN is working on a story accusing the organization of misconduct on a “variety of topics.” The Suns responded by saying they were “completely baseless claims.” Sarver has owned the Suns since 2004. 

The Associated Press

