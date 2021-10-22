Jets QB Wilson eager for second shot at Patriots, Belichick

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson remembers what happened last time he faced the New England Patriots. Bill Belichick’s bunch made the New York Jets’ quarterback look like a rookie, forcing him into four interceptions in a miserable performance. Wilson is optimistic he and the Jets can solve their slow starts on offense. He says the Jets need to execute better early on, and get into a rhythm. In the first quarter, the Jets have been outscored 30-0 and have just 79 total yards so far. They also have averaged seven offensive plays in the opening quarter in the last four games.