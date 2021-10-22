Expectations high at UConn in coach Hurley’s 4th season

By PAT EATON-ROBB

AP Sports Writer

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Dan Hurley needed three seasons as UConn’s coach to get the Huskies back into the NCAA Tournament after a five-year absence. In his fourth year, his team expects to take a bigger step — contending for a Big East title and possibly the program’s fifth national championship. The Huskies, who finished 15-8 during the pandemic-marred 2020-21 season, lost James Booknight to the NBA draft, but return nine players who have seen the court, including their next six top scorers. They’ve also added to a highly-touted recruiting class, with three freshmen expected to compete for minutes.