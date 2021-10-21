Week 8 Preview: Chip vs. Oregon; Pickett’s Heisman chance

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

The last three weeks have featured a team ranked in the top three of the AP college football poll losing to an unranked team. That streak will be tough to extend in Week 8. No. 1 Georgia is off. No. 2 Cincinnati is a four-touchdown favorite at Navy and No. 3 Oklahoma is favored by more than five touchdowns against Kansas. The best game of the week is taking place in the Pac-12 with No. 10 Oregon visiting UCLA and former Ducks coach Chip Kelly. Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickets gets the chance to make a Heisman case against Clemson.