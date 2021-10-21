Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 2:18 pm

Red Sox rely on Eovaldi in Game 6 with ALCS on the line

KEYT

By JIMMY GOLEN
AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Nathan Eovaldi wants the ball with the chance to extend the Red Sox’s season. The Boston righty will start against Houston in Game 6 of the AL Championship Series. The Astros lead the best-of-seven series three games to two. Astros rookie Luis Garcia is scheduled to face Eovaldi in Game 6 on Friday. He was the loser in Game 2. The Astros won two out of three in Boston after splitting the first two at home.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content