Published 8:00 pm

Rangers beat Predators 3-1 on Lafrenière’s third-period goal

By JIM DIAMOND
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Alexis Lafrenière scored with 9:07 remaining in the third period to lift the New York Rangers over the Nashville Predators 3-1. Filip Chytil and Barclay Goodrow also scored and Igor Shesterkin made 28 saves for New York, winners of three straight. Shesterkin has stopped 99 of 102 shots in those three games. Philip Tomasino had the lone goal and Juuse Saros made 27 saves for Nashville, 1-3 on the season. 

