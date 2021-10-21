Skip to Content
Raiders look for 2nd straight post-Gruden vs. Eagles

By JOSH DUBOW
AP Pro Football Writer

The Las Vegas Raiders’ season was in danger of spiraling out of control following two straight losses and the resignation of coach Jon Gruden when interim coach Rich Bisaccia told his players to meet on their own. That meeting last Saturday night in Denver was followed by a win the next day against the Broncos, putting the Raiders back on track in the AFC heading into Sunday’s home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

