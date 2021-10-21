Packers sign former Texans outside linebacker Mercilus

By BILL HUBER

Associated Press

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers signed veteran outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus in hopes of boosting not only their pass rush but their championship hopes. A first-round pick by the Houston Texans in 2012, Mercilus had 57 sacks in nine-plus seasons. He has three sacks this season, but only one season of eight-plus sacks in his career. That was 2015, when he had 12. The Texans released the 31-year-old Mercilus this week.