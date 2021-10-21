OL Brandon Knight says he’s taking a break from football

BALTIMORE (AP) — Former Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Brandon Knight says he’s taking a break from football to address his mental health. Knight went from the Cowboys to Baltimore via waivers this week, but he did not report to the Ravens. In a message on Twitter on Thursday, he thanked the Ravens for the opportunity and said he looks forward to returning next season. Knight played 21 games for Dallas over two-plus seasons. The Ravens put him on the reserve/did not report list.