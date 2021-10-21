Masters champion Matsuyama takes 2nd-round lead at Zozo

CHIBA, Japan (AP) — Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama overcame cold temperatures and often steady rain showers to shoot a 2-under 68 and take a one-stroke lead after two rounds of the PGA Tour’s Zozo Championship. Matsuyama trailed by a stroke after the first round following a 64 on the par-70, 7,041-yard Narashino Country Club course. He has a two-round total of 8-under 132. Temperatures dropped to as low as 12 degrees Celsius (53 Fahrenheit) late in the second round. Cameron Tringale birdied his final hole for a 66 and was in second place. Matt Wallace birdied his final three holes for a 69 and was tied for third with Brendale Steele (68).