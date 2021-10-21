Goff returns to LA with winless Lions to face McVay’s Rams

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Jared Goff was the Rams’ first draft pick after their return to Los Angeles a half-decade ago. He made three playoff appearances and two Pro Bowls during his time with LA, and he was blindsided when coach Sean McVay and the Rams traded him to the Detroit Lions last winter. The shock has worn off nearly nine months later, but the disappointment still lingers as he leads the winless Lions into SoFi Stadium to face the powerhouse Rams. Stafford has been excellent from the start with his new team, while Goff is still looking for his first career win without McVay.