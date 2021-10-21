Cousins, Vikings keeping up with NFL’s late-game winners

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Pro Football Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The NFL season has had 22 games with a winning score in either the final minute of regulation or in overtime. That’s the highest six-week total in history. The Minnesota Vikings have kept up with the rest of the league’s clutch teams despite a 3-3 record. They entered their bye week after two straight late-game victories. Kirk Cousins and the hurry-up offense have had plenty of practice. He leads the NFL with 71 pass attempts in the final 2 minutes of regulation or in overtime since the start of the 2020 season.